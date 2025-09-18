default-cbs-image
Jones (elbow) is playing catch from 60 feet three times per week, MLB.com reports.

Jones underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his elbow in mid-May. He was given a 10-to-12-month timeline for recovery at the time, and reports state that he is still on track to return to "game-like activities" in that range.

