The Pirates placed Jones (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones sat out all of 2025 while recovering from UCL repair surgery and will now officially miss the first few months of the 2026 campaign as well. The 24-year-old righty threw an encouraging mound session Wednesday to begin spring camp, so the Pirates' decision to place him on the 60-day IL this early likely reflects a desire to take things slow while building him back up. Assuming Jones' rehab continues smoothly, he could rejoin Pittsburgh's rotation sometime in late May or early June. In the meantime, he'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to the recently signed Jose Urquidy.