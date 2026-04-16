Pirates' Jared Jones: Throws another live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (elbow) threw a live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Pitching coach Bill Murphy reported that Jones looked "amazing," though the team didn't release specific details about the session. Jones is expected to throw a few more live bullpen sessions before beginning a rehab assignment, and he continues to line up for a return in late May.
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