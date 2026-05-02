The Pirates reinstated Triolo (knee) from the injured list, but he is not in the team's starting lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

Triolo has been sidelined by a right patellar tendon injury since April 5. He's spent the past week in the minors on a rehab assignment, during which he went 5-for-18 with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and a steal. Now fully healthy, the 28-year-old will likely compete for playing time at the hot corner with Nick Gonzales, who is batting .457 (21-for-46) over his last 12 games and will remain in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's matinee. Nick Yorke was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.