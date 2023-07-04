Triolo went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks Monday against the Dodgers.

Triolo has enjoyed an everyday role at third base since being promoted to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. While he has only a limited sample since, he's maintained a 13 percent walk rate -- a mark in line with his minor-league track record -- and also has one extra-base hit. Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) appears to be nearing a return, but the absence of Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) could cause the Pirates to shuffle their infield. In that scenario, Nick Gonzales could shift primarily to second base and leave Triolo to split time with Tucupita Marcano at shortstop. It's also possible that Pittsburgh opts to demote Triolo to make room on the roster for Hayes' activation.