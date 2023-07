Triolo is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.

Triolo had started eight consecutive games since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis. He's hit fairly well in the small sample by maintaining a .286 batting average, though he's also struck out 11 times in 32 plate appearances. He'll lose his spot at third base due to the return of Ke'Bryan Hayes and may have to settle for splitting time in the middle infield with Nick Gonzales, Rodolfo Castro and Tucupita Marcano.