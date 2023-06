Triolo went 1-for-3 Wednesday against the Padres.

Triolo was promoted Wednesday and made his first big-league start while hitting eighth in the lineup while playing third base. He got an opportunity in the majors with Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) sidelined, but he will likely have to split reps at third base with Rodolfo Castro. Prior to tallying his first big-league hit, Triolo maintained an .839 OPS across 159 plate appearances and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Indianapolis.