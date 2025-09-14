Triolo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win against the Nationals on Saturday.

Triolo capped a late Pittsburgh offensive surge with a 409-foot solo blast in the ninth inning. The long ball was the only extra-base hit by either team in a game that featured strong starting pitching on both sides. Triolo finished with his third straight multi-hit performance, and he's gone 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits during that span.