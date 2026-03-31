Pirates' Jared Triolo: Grabbing seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Triolo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.
Triolo batted leadoff the other time the Pirates faced a lefty, but he will begin this one on the bench. Nick Gonzales is at shortstop and Nick Yorke is handling third base for Pittsburgh against southpaw Brandon Williamson.
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