Triolo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Orioles.

Triolo remained in the lineup despite Konnor Griffin's arrival, though he shifted to third base while hitting eighth in the order. Triolo has struggled with the bat in the early going, with Friday marking his first multi-hit effort of the season. He delivered an RBI single in the second inning and came around to score in the same frame. While Triolo was in the lineup over Nick Gonzales on Friday, the duo will likely split time in some fashion for the foreseeable future.