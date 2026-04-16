Triolo (knee) is scheduled to resume running the bases next week, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Triolo has already been doing all other baseball activities and is set to take a big step next week when he runs the bases. The utility infielder is less than two weeks removed from going down with a patellar tendon injury in his right knee but looks to be making swift progress. A timetable for his return could become clearer after he runs the bases next week.