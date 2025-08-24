Triolo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Triolo launched a two-run homer in the third inning before adding a triple and scoring again in the fifth. While it was the 27-year-old's first long ball since June 19, he's hitting .303 with six extra-base hits, five RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases through 20 games in August. For the season, he's still slashing a modest .205/.229/.322 with four homers, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight steals across 237 plate appearances.