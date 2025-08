Triolo will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Since the Pirates traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Reds on Wednesday, Triolo appears to have temporarily settled in as the Pirates' preferred option at third base. He'll pick up a third straight start at the hot corner after going 1-for-7 with two walks, two runs and one RBI through the first two games of the series in Colorado.