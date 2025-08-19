Triolo went 0-for-1 with three walks, a steal and one run scored in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

Triolo pilfered his eighth base of the season when he stole second off Blue Jays reliever Yariel Rodriguez in the sixth. The Pittsburgh infielder has become a staple of the starting lineup since Ke'Bryan Hayes was shipped out at the trade deadline, as he garnered his eighth consecutive start at shortstop. Triolo has made the most of his opportunity, hitting .274 (14-for-51) with three steals, nine runs scored, three RBI and 9:12 BB:K across 16 games this month.