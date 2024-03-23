Triolo is expected to be Pittsburgh's regular second baseman after Liover Peguero was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Triolo was projected to for a utility role for much of spring, but he's maintained a .436 wOBA across 39 plate appearances in the exhibition season. His underlying 30.8 percent strikeout rate and .500 BABIP make it clear that Triolo won't enjoy the same success over a larger sample, but he did enough to beat out Peguero for the second base job to begin the regular season.