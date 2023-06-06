Bae went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Athletics.

Bae continues to hold a consistent strong-side platoon role in the Pirates' lineup, as he's started in 14 of the team's last 15 games against right-handed pitchers. He's had standout lines in each of the team's last two games, tallying three hits in seven at-bats while scoring a run, driving in two and swiping three bases. Bae has a decent .329 on-base percentage, which has helped him tally 18 stolen bases on 23 attempts for the campaign.