Bae went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Brewers.

Bae continues to maintain a regular role against right-handed pitching and has been particularly impressive across the last month. In that span, he's hitting .315 with a .378 on-base percentage, 16 runs scored and six stolen bases across 24 games. Bae has just a .083 ISO, but he's proven to be a reliable contributor with stolen bases and runs scored.