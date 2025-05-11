Bart went 4-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

All four knocks were singles, but it was still an impressive way for the backstop to snap a 2-for-20 beginning to the month of May. Bart has been handling a hefty workload so far this season, in part due to the absence of Endy Rodriguez (finger), and through 98 plate appearances he's slashing .286/.412/.378 with one homer, seven runs and eight RBI. If Bart can find a way to pair last year's power display with his newfound patience, he could be headed for a big summer.