Bart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

After starting behind the dish in the Pirates' first two games of the weekend series in Seattle, Bart sat out Sunday's 1-0 loss, and he'll remain on the bench for Monday's opener in Kansas City while Henry Davis gets another nod at catcher. Batting just .211 with no extra-base hits since returning from the injured list June 17, Bart may have to settle for a timeshare with Davis until his bat begins to heat up.