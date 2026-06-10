Pirates' Joey Bart: Starting up rehab assignment

Bart (foot) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Single-A Bradenton, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bart has reached the final phase of his recovery process from a left foot infection, which has kept him on the 10-day injured list since May 12. Given the length of his absence, Bart could remain on assignment in the minors through the weekend before the Pirates evaluate him for a return during their six-game road trip next week. Prior to being deactivated, Bart had produced a .669 OPS over 62 plate appearances on the season.