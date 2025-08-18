Bart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Henry Davis will get the nod behind the dish Monday, but the playing time at catcher seems to be tilting in Bart's favor of late. With Davis batting just .098 since the All-Star break, Bart was awarded starts in three of the previous four contests. Bart went 3-for-10 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI during that stretch to boost his case for earning more opportunities at Davis' expense.