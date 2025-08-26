Oviedo completed four innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday.

Oviedo looked like he could be in for a rough outing when he allowed the first three batters in the second inning to reach base, but he got out of that jam with only one run on his ledger, and he ended his outing by retiring the final nine batters he faced. Despite the strong bounce-back, Pirates manager Don Kelly gave Oviedo the hook after four frames consisting of only 53 pitches (35 strikes). It was a somewhat surprising move given that Oviedo threw 75 pitches across five innings in his previous start, though the team could just be opting to take it easy with the hurler after he missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and several months earlier in this campaign due to a lat injury. Oviedo is tentatively slated to make his next start on the road against the Red Sox.