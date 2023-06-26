Oviedo (3-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Oviedo went toe-to-toe with Miami's Eury Perez, allowing just one run across seven innings, which came on a solo homer by nine-hole hitter Jonathan Davis. However, Oviedo would take his fourth straight loss after the Pirates failed to get on the scoreboard Sunday, which bumped him up to a tie for the third-most losses in MLB. Despite the massive loss total, Oviedo has quietly been putting together a solid stretch of starts, posting a 2.96 ERA with five quality starts over his last nine appearances (51.2 innings).