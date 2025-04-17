Oviedo (lat/elbow) is throwing from 75 feet, MLB.com reports.
Oviedo had a recent check-up with doctors after being shut down with a lat injury this spring. The Pirates didn't make an official announcement, but the findings were apparently positive, as he has resumed throwing. Oviedo isn't eligible to return from the injured list until late May, though it's unclear if he'll be ready for game action at that point.
