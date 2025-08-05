Oviedo conceded two runs on two hits and three walks over one inning while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out three.

The Pittsburgh right-hander was understandably rusty, as he pitched for the first time since Sept. 27, 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in December 2023. Oviedo struggled to find the zone in this short outing, firing 43 total pitches while tallying only 23 strikes. The 27-year-old's velocity was diminished in this appearance, as he averaged 94.8 mph on his fastball, down from 95.8 mph previously in 2023. Oviedo is not a viable fantasy starting pitcher while he continues to reacclimate himself to the big leagues. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Reds at home this weekend.