Pirates' John Jaso: Starting with Polanco out

Jaso started Saturday night's game in right field in place of the injured Gregory Polanco, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Jaso also replaced Polanco on Friday night when Polanco got hurt. He had started to get more time ahead of Adam Frazier and Jose Osuna when Starling Marte was still serving his suspension. He's hitting just .222/.309/.407 on the season, not exactly the production you'd hope for from a corner outfielder.