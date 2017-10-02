Pirates' John Jaso: Likely bound for retirement

Jaso, who will become a free agent this offseason, said Sunday that he'll likely retire from professional baseball, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "Honestly, this is probably it for me, as far as baseball goes," Jaso said. "I don't know, I've played this game for a while, it's done a lot of great things for me, and I got to meet a lot of really cool people along the way. But I don't know, my mind is going elsewhere and everything like that. We'll see. I mean I can't say anything for sure. I can't really tell you what the future holds or whatever. But if I left now, it would be a really good feeling to leave right now, if I did. These last couple of years with the Pirates were good."

The 34-year-old indicated that rather than pursuing a new contract this winter, he plans to travel to Puerto Rico and pitch in on the relief efforts for the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria. If this is it for Jaso, he'll wrap up a nine-year career that included stops in Tampa Bay, Seattle, Oakland and Pittsburgh, during which he slashed .258/.356/.407 across 808 games.