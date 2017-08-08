Pirates' John Jaso: Homer helps team to win Monday

Jaso launched a pinch-hit, two-run homer in a 3-0 win over the Tigers on Monday.

At-bats have become harder to come by for Jaso following the addition of Sean Rodriguez. He's started only three times since July 16. Jaso, who recently snapped an 0-for-34 slide, has collected four homers among his last 12 hits. He leads Pittsburgh with three pinch-hit home runs.