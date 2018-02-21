Pirates' Jordan Milbrath: Getting a good look
A decision on whether to keep Milbrath -- a Rule 5 pickup -- will be made based upon how he looks in spring training, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports. "Will Jordan make our club? He'll show us this spring," general manager Neal Huntington said. "It won't be based on his ERA. It will be based on the quality of stuff, the fit and how we see him impacting us short- and long-term."
Milbrath switched from throwing overhand to sidearm while pitching for the Cleveland organization last spring. He compiled decent numbers (including a 3.02 ERA and 10 K/9), but the pitching-rich Indians had no room for him. His velocity also spiked about three miles per-hour into the upper 90s after he began throwing his two-seam fastball. Since the 6-foot-6 righty starting throwing from the side, his ground ball rate increased from 48.5 percent to 75.9 percent at High-A. He's a long ways from securing a place in Pittsburgh's bullpen, but the organization has high hopes for him.
