Milbrath was placed on waivers Monday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Milbrath, a Rule 5 pick from the Indians this offseason, will have to be offered back to Cleveland if he clears waivers. He failed to impress this spring, tossing 8.1 innings with an 8.64 ERA and walking eight batters. The 26-year-old has never reached Triple-A and recorded a 4.96 FIP in 30 innings for Double-A Akron last season.