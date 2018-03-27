Milbrath was returned to the Indians on Tuesday.

Milbrath was selected by the Pirates in the Rule 5 draft, but his poor spring showing (an 8.64 ERA with eight walks in 8.1 innings) caused Pittsburgh to return him to Cleveland rather than stash him on their major-league roster. The 26-year-old righty will open the year at Triple-A Columbus. He could be up in the big leagues at some point this season, but it will likely be in a lower-leverage role with little fantasy appeal in most formats.