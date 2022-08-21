Brubaker (finger) is scheduled to start Tuesday's home game against Atlanta, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Brubaker contended with a blister on his pitching hand his last time out Thursday against the Red Sox, but it didn't stop him from piling up seven strikeouts over seven shutout innings in what amounted to one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander was apparently able to do some throwing over the weekend without incident, so he'll return to the mound Tuesday on his typical four days' rest and shouldn't face any major workload restrictions when he takes on Atlanta.