Shim (ankle) debuted for the Pirates' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate June 10 and has struck out 10 while allowing one run on two hits and one walk through 5.1 innings between his first two appearances.

Shim, a 19-year-old right-hander from Korea who signed with the organization in January, battled an ankle injury earlier this spring, but the plan may have always been for him make his debut when the FCL began in early June. He's looked about as good as expected through his first two starts in rookie ball and could soon be in line for a promotion to Single-A Bradenton.