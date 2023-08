Hayes went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and double Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Hayes took Zack Thompson yard in the fifth inning to tally his ninth homer of the season. Four of his long balls have come in 18 games since he was activated from the injured list Aug. 2, and he's also tacked on six additional extra-base knocks. The only downside to Hayes' performance in that span is that he has yet to attempt a stolen base.