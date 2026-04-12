Pirates' Konnor Griffin: First stolen base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Cubs.
Griffin hasn't logged an extra-base hit since the first plate appearance of his career and has gone hitless in four of his first seven starts. While his slow start isn't necessarily a surprise given his age, Griffin did manage to loft a single into left field for a single Saturday and then steal second base -- the first of his big-league career. He has hit primarily in the bottom-third of Pittsburgh's order, but Griffin should continue to play nearly every day.
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