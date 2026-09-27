Griffin went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Griffin opened the scoring with a leadoff blast before adding an RBI single in the fourth inning. The 20-year-old posted middling numbers in September in his return from injury, hitting .264 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases over 21 games. While his first stint in the majors didn't exactly live up to the hype, Griffin slashed a respectable .272/.324/.404 with six homers, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored and 23 steals across 339 plate appearances and still remains one of the game's top dynasty assets.