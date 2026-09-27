Griffin went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Griffin opened the scoring with a leadoff blast before adding an RBI single in the fourth inning. The 20-year-old posted middling numbers in September in his return from injury, hitting .264 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases over 21 games. While his first stint in the majors didn't exactly live up to the hype, Griffin slashed a respectable .272/.324/.404 with six homers, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored and 23 steals across 339 plate appearances and still remains one of the game's top dynasty assets.

Add CBS Sports on Google