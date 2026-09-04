The Pirates reinstated Griffin (finger) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The 20-year-old rookie has been on the shelf for the past two months due to a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger, but he's ready to rejoin the Pirates after going 3-for-11 during a three-game rehab assignment. Griffin has equipped himself well at the plate in his first taste of the majors this year, posting a .276/.332/.404 slash line with five homers, 20 steals, 25 RBI and 35 runs through his first 59 big-league contests.