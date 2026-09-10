Griffin went 1-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases Wednesday in the 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Griffin singled home what would become the winning runs of the game in the seventh inning to get his first RBI since coming off the injured list with a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger. The rookie batted leadoff for the fourth straight game and proved he was still going to be aggressive on the basepaths with his 21st and 22nd stolen bases of the season. The 20-year-old is slashing .266/.325/.389 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 64 games so far this season.