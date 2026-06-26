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Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Making return from IL on Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates activated Griffin (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Griffin has been sidelined for all of June after being diagnosed with a flexor strain. He played just one rehab game with Double-A Altoona, reaching base in all four plate appearances which included a home run and a triple. Griffin played shortstop in that contest, so it does not appear the Pirates will ease the rookie back into things at designated hitter. He's at shortstop and batting leadoff in Friday's game versus the Reds. The 20-year-old was slashing .270/.327/.402 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases in 51 games before getting hurt.

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