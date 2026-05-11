Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Pops third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Griffin has two homers over his last 12 games, and he's batting .333 (15-for-45) with three steals and seven RBI in that span. The shortstop has found some consistency at the plate lately, as he's been held hitless just once during that 12-game sample. He's batting .256 with a .721 OPS, three homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, nine steals, five doubles and two triples through 35 contests this season.
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