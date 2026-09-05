Montgomery came away with the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Angels, allowing one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Friday's contest turned out to be a pitchers' duel between Jared Jones and Ryan Johnson, with Montgomery being called in for the ninth inning to protect Pittsburgh's one-run lead. He worked around a Mike Trout single to retire the side, finishing things off by getting Travis d'Arnaud to strike out looking. Montgomery has logged a save in back-to-back outings and is up to nine on the year with a 2.91 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 58.2 innings. He has not allowed an earned run since July 26.