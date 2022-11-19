Andujar agreed to a one-year, $1.525 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Andujar will be looking to revive his career in Pittsburgh after fizzling out with the Yankees. He burst onto the scene and finished as the runner up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 (behind Shohei Ohtani), but Andujar went on to post a .581 OPS over the subsequent four seasons. He projects as the Pirates' primary designated hitter at this stage in the offseason.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Three hits in season finale•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Drives in two•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Drives in winning runs•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Strong debut with Bucs•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Activated, debuting at DH for Bucs•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Claimed by Pittsburgh•