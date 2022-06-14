Keller yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Monday's loss to St. Louis. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Keller got through five shutout frames before running into trouble in the sixth inning. He was yanked after putting two Cardinals on base and was charged with both runs while Anthony Banda was on the mound. The 26-year-old righty has now gone five straight appearances without giving up more than two runs, lowering his season ERA from 6.61 to 5.07 during that stretch. Keller is lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend.