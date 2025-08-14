Keller (5-11) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings as the Pirates were downed 12-5 by the Brewers. He struck out five.

The right-hander couldn't stop Milwaukee from winning its 12th straight game, getting tagged for more than five runs for the first time since June 5 and getting handed his first loss since June 21. Since the latter outing, Keller has posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB through 47.2 innings over nine starts. He'll look to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays.