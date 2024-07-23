Keller came away with a no-decision Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings of work.

The lone blemish on Keller's line was a solo home run by Nolan Gorman in the fifth inning, the only extra-base hit of the night for the Cardinals. The right-hander matched a season-low with just three strikeouts, but he logged his 11th quality start in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the 28-year-old. Keller owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 108:32 K:BB across 121.1 innings this season. He will look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Arizona.