Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hammered by Nats

Keller (6-6) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings as the Pirates were downed 9-5 by the Nationals. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Washington launched five homers in total off Pittsburgh pitching, with Keller taking the brunt of the damage. It's the first time since last August the veteran right-hander has served up three long balls in a game, and that outing came at Coors Field. Over six starts since the beginning of June, Keller has stumbled to a 6.47 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB over 32 innings while getting taken deep eight times, after he allowed just four homers in his first 12 starts of 2026. He'll try to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against Atlanta.