Keller didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and five walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

Keller lacked control in his last start of the campaign, issuing his most walks of the year in his shortest outing since Aug. 19 against Toronto. In fact, the right-hander lent more free passes Friday than he did in his prior five appearances combined. Keller will be entering the third season of his five-year contract with the Pirates in 2026, and he remained a solid if unspectacular fantasy starter in 2025. Through 176.1 innings, he posted a 4.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 150:51 K:BB.