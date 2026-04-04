Keller (1-0) earned the win over the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Keller has logged back-to-back quality starts to open the season and will carry a 1.50 ERA into his next start Wednesday against the Padres. The right-hander has thrown at least 175 innings with at least 150 strikeouts in three straight seasons coming into the 2026 campaign. He's not an exciting fantasy proposition, but Keller is durable and reliable.