Pirates' Mitch Keller: Seven strong innings in second win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller (2-1) notched the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out five.
It was perhaps a season-best performance by the right-hander, who recorded season-high figures in innings and strikeouts. Keller has done a fine job of providing length for the Pirates so far in 2026, tossing at least six innings in four of his five starts. He'll bring a strong 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB over his first 29 frames into his next outing, which is currently projected to come against the division-rival Brewers.
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