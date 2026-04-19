Keller (2-1) notched the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

It was perhaps a season-best performance by the right-hander, who recorded season-high figures in innings and strikeouts. Keller has done a fine job of providing length for the Pirates so far in 2026, tossing at least six innings in four of his five starts. He'll bring a strong 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB over his first 29 frames into his next outing, which is currently projected to come against the division-rival Brewers.