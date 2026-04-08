Pirates' Mitch Keller: Blanks Friars in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Padres, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out four.
The veteran right-hander was masterful over 75 pitches (49 strikes), but manager Don Kelly elected to lift Keller to begin the seventh inning in a scoreless tie and watched his bullpen immediately implode. Keller has begun the season with three straight quality starts but has won only one of them, delivering a 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 18 innings. He'll look for more run support in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Nationals.
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